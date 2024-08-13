Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Acquires 155 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 65,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.02. 298,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.31 and its 200-day moving average is $114.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $124.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

