Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 1.2% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,132 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,909.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,909.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.20. 879,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,304. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $214.53 and a 52-week high of $302.75. The company has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

