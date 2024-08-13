Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Has $366,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 222.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

GLD stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.06. 6,569,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,222,041. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $229.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.41 and its 200 day moving average is $210.17.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.