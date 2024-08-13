Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 239.2% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CREG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.88. 5,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,335. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $7.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

