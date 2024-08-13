Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 239.2% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CREG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.88. 5,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,335. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $7.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.64.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
About Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.
