Smog Price Reaches $0.0242 on Top Exchanges (SMOG)

Smog (SMOG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, Smog has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Smog token can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smog has a market capitalization of $18.67 million and approximately $130,450.62 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smog alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Smog Profile

Smog’s launch date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. The official website for Smog is smogtoken.com/en. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.02408199 USD and is down -6.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $164,647.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smog should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smog using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smog and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.