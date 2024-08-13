So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Update

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the July 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

So-Young International Trading Up 5.7 %

So-Young International stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 46,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. So-Young International has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.52.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.08 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On So-Young International

About So-Young International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in So-Young International stock. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in So-Young International Inc. ( NASDAQ:SY Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 796,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. So-Young International accounts for approximately 0.7% of Superstring Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Superstring Capital Management LP owned 0.75% of So-Young International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

See Also

