Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Trading 8.6% Higher

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 85,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 227,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHCO shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 22,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $129,876.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,110,279.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,990 shares of company stock worth $632,615. Company insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.



Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

