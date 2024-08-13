Soho House & Co Inc.’s (SHCO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.10.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:SHCO opened at $4.91 on Monday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $255,597.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,013,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,246.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,990 shares of company stock worth $632,615. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soho House & Co Inc.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.