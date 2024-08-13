SOLVE (SOLVE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $8.08 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and $563,627.90 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000863 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.