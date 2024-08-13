Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Sonos Price Performance

SONO stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.98. Sonos has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $397.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.23 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sonos will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $665,271.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,711. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sonos news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,818.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $665,271.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,178 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 4.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sonos by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 376.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Featured Articles

