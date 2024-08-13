Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Down 41.1% in July

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the July 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Source Capital in the second quarter valued at $417,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Source Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 138,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Stock Performance

SOR traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,003. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $47.91.

Source Capital Dividend Announcement

Source Capital Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

