Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

SMBC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.40. 6,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,371. The stock has a market cap of $572.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $58.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In other news, Director William E. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $626,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $247,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,851,715.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Young sold 15,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $626,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $900,435 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

