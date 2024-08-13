SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,129.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,084.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $54.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $51.68 and a 1 year high of $60.63.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

