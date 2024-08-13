Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Spectral AI updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Spectral AI Price Performance

MDAI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 24,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,081. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. Spectral AI has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDAI shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Spectral AI in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Spectral AI in a research note on Tuesday.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

