Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to Outperform

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $81.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SBUX. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

SBUX opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.82. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

