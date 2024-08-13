Status Trading Up 13.2% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $85.93 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,494,792 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,494,792.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02118348 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $2,949,369.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

