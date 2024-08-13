Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $80.13 million and $17.35 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,820.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.66 or 0.00574904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00105027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00031674 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.81 or 0.00247955 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00036508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00072724 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 468,894,590 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

