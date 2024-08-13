Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) Announces GBX 2.98 Dividend

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.98 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Stelrad Group Stock Performance

Shares of SRAD stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 138 ($1.76). 255,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Stelrad Group has a 1 year low of GBX 92 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 142 ($1.81). The company has a market cap of £175.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.22.

Get Stelrad Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stelrad Group

In other news, insider Robert Ellis sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.43), for a total transaction of £280,000 ($357,507.66). In other news, insider Nicola Bruce acquired 9,000 shares of Stelrad Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £10,170 ($12,985.19). Also, insider Robert Ellis sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.43), for a total value of £280,000 ($357,507.66). 65.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stelrad Group

Stelrad Group PLC manufactures and distributes radiators in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Turkey, and internationally. It offers steel panel and low surface temperature radiators; towel warmers; decorative steel tubular radiators; steel multicolumn and aluminium radiators; and hydronic, hybrid, dual fuel, and electrical heat emitters under the Stelrad, Henrad, Termo Teknik, DL Radiators, and Hudevad brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stelrad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelrad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.