Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 159,026 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 38% compared to the average volume of 115,490 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Get NIKE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NKE

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in NIKE by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NKE stock traded up $3.98 on Tuesday, hitting $78.62. 14,795,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,410,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.