StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FGEN

FibroGen Stock Down 5.9 %

FGEN stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.71. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Deyaa Adib purchased 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,883.91. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 82,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,083.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 34,937 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,764,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

(Get Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.