StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.76.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

