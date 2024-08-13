StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNFree Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Up 2.7 %

Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 13.11.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 186.84% and a negative net margin of 54.12%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

