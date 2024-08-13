StockNews.com Downgrades Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) to Hold

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Kingstone Companies Stock Up 11.7 %

Kingstone Companies stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 229,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,498. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $92.25 million, a P/E ratio of -838,000.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kingstone Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingstone Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.99% of Kingstone Companies worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

