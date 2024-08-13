StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $611.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.31.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 14.26%.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,457,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,563,408.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSG. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter valued at about $7,145,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,951,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,120,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 216,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth about $768,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

