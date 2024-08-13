StockNews.com Lowers Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLAR. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Clarus from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital cut shares of Clarus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get Clarus alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clarus

Clarus Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $4.39 on Friday. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a market cap of $168.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. Clarus had a net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Clarus by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 547,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 115,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clarus by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 146,766 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 101,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Clarus by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.