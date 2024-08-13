StockNews.com Upgrades Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $469.50.

Murphy USA stock opened at $506.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $307.45 and a 1 year high of $521.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $481.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.34.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.01. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total transaction of $6,920,468.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,971,533.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,455 shares of company stock worth $20,492,084. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 141.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 777.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

