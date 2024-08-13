StockNews.com Upgrades Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to “Hold”

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.97. 1,142,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,957. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $750.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,868.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,015.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,165 shares of company stock worth $1,168,424 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $55,808,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 211.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,922,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,230,000 after buying an additional 1,983,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 12.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,840,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,481,000 after buying an additional 1,896,748 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after buying an additional 1,263,060 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,776,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

