StockNews.com Upgrades Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) to “Buy”

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RPRX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.
Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 5,215.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.
Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.
