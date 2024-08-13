Stride Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Stride token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stride has a market capitalization of $48.28 million and approximately $62,415.19 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stride has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Stride Profile

Stride’s launch date was September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. The official website for Stride is www.stride.zone. The official message board for Stride is stride.zone/blog.

Buying and Selling Stride

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 0.53701989 USD and is down -8.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $76,838.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stride using one of the exchanges listed above.

