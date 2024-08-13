Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in Stryker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SYK traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $325.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,901. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.