Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in July

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 62,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,518. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.97 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

