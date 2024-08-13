Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

SUI has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.10.

NYSE:SUI opened at $130.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 112.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $137.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $394,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,340,810.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,397,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sun Communities by 50.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,302,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,306 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Sun Communities by 159.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,246,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,033,000 after purchasing an additional 767,126 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,327,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,638,000 after purchasing an additional 570,329 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 24.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,195,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,253,000 after purchasing an additional 424,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

