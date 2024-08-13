Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Up 5.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 598,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,362,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOVA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 7.1 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth $81,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth about $78,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 17.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 32,858 shares in the last quarter.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $879.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.38 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

