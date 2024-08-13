Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Up 5.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2024

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVAGet Free Report) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 598,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,362,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOVA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOVA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth $81,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth about $78,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 17.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 32,858 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 7.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $879.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.38 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.