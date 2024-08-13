Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.47. 2,474,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 13,445,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $464,857.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,271.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $464,857.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,271.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $25,871.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,315.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,873 shares of company stock worth $4,171,119. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 1,968.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $1,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

