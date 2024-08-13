Susquehanna Raises CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $320.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CYBR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $290.83.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYBR

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $270.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.28 and a beta of 1.14. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $148.01 and a 1-year high of $284.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.89.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 472,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,797,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,466,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,630,000 after acquiring an additional 358,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,736,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.