Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the July 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.87. 137,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,802. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $6.01.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.