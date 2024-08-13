Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) PT Raised to C$14.00

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners upped their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Sylogist to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sylogist currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.68.

SYZ stock opened at C$11.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$258.90 million, a P/E ratio of 552.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sylogist has a 1-year low of C$6.46 and a 1-year high of C$11.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Sylogist’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

