Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) PT Raised to C$14.00

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners upped their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Sylogist to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sylogist currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.68.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Sylogist
Sylogist Stock Down 1.7 %
Sylogist Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Sylogist’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.
Sylogist Company Profile
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sylogist
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.