Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Monday.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SLVM

Sylvamo Price Performance

Shares of SLVM opened at $75.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. Sylvamo has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.56 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylvamo will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sylvamo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 4,871.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,771,000 after purchasing an additional 138,655 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Sylvamo by 105.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the first quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sylvamo by 30.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 123,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,763 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sylvamo

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.