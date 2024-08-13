Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SYF. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.41.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $45.65 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.65.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

