Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $68.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.60.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $1,928,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,949,140.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $12,136,317. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,243,000 after buying an additional 649,230 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 57,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after purchasing an additional 98,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.71. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $69.62.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

