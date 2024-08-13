Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMHC. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of TMHC traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $61.01. 24,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,362. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.95. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $69.62.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,317. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

