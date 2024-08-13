Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 782.81% and a negative net margin of 833.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 11.8 %

NASDAQ TSHA traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,804. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.41. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55.

Insider Transactions at Taysha Gene Therapies

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 1,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $2,999,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,999.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSHA shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

