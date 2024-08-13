TD Cowen Cuts Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $90.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.44.

Synaptics stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $67.83 and a fifty-two week high of $121.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Synaptics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,027,000 after buying an additional 31,643 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 17.3% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 3.1% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Synaptics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 51,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

