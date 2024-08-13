TD Cowen Increases Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $288.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $273.00 to $288.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.38.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.18. 142,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,245. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $215.37 and a 52 week high of $290.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $2,240,269.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,485,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $2,240,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,485,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $862,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,731,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,210 shares of company stock valued at $18,181,369. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,308,316,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,210.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,945 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,433,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,053,000 after acquiring an additional 884,394 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,228,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,076,000 after acquiring an additional 790,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,050,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,177,000 after acquiring an additional 727,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

