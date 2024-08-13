TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 12,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 58,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,461. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.4 %

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.26. The company had a trading volume of 175,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.57 and its 200-day moving average is $146.29. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.