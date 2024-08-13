Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Down 38.1% in July

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the July 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Telecom Italia stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. 24,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,890. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

