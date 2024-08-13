Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Down 38.1% in July

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the July 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Telecom Italia Price Performance
Shares of Telecom Italia stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. 24,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,890. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $3.45.
About Telecom Italia
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Italia
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.