Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading 8.6% Higher

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00. Approximately 313,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,182,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEM. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,133,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,289,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Tempus AI during the second quarter worth about $32,685,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the second quarter worth approximately $28,246,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,886,000.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

