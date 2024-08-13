Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $61.20.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.72). Equities analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

