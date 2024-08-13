Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $274.27 million and $17.05 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000661 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 821,512,120 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

