Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $205.88 and last traded at $204.49. Approximately 28,255,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 99,326,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.49.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Glj Research increased their price target on Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

The company has a market cap of $663.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.46 and its 200-day moving average is $190.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

